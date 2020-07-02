Kathy D. Rudeen, 71 of Chisholm, MN, died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, MN.
She was born in Grand Rapids, MN on April 27, 1949, the daughter of David F. and Verna (Lenke) Card. She grew up in the Lawrence Lake area and graduated from the Greenway High School. She enjoyed collecting dolls, birds (cardinals), feeding peanuts to the squirrels, and adored her cats. She loved her family, grandchildren and friends, was always happy and positive, had a good attitude and sense of humor, independent and enjoyed her solitude and was loved by all.
Survivors include her sons; Gene (Linda) Roth of Chisholm, MN and Frank Roth of Grand Rapids, MN. Grandchildren; Keana Roth, Dylan (Summer) Roth, Dallas Roth and Jadyn Yale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister; Leota Jean, Brothers; Donald and Dennis Card. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
