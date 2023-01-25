Kathryn “Kathy” Noreikis 1974 - 2023

Kathryn “Kathy” Noreikis, age 48, of Bovey, MN died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.

Kathy was born in 1974 to Jean and Diane Eggerud in Thief River Falls, MN where she grew up and attended school. She moved to the Grand Rapids area in 2003 and worked a variety of jobs including waitressing, wreath making, and selling Tupperware, but her top priority was raising her family.

Tags

Recommended for you