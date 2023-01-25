Kathryn “Kathy” Noreikis 1974 - 2023

Kathryn “Kathy” Noreikis, age 48, of Bovey, MN died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Kathy was born in 1974 to Jean and Diane Eggerud in Thief River Falls, MN where she grew up and attended school. She moved to the Grand Rapids area in 2003 and worked a variety of jobs including waitressing, wreath making, and selling Tupperware, but her top priority was raising her family.
Kathy loved doing anything associated with arts and crafts, but she especially enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and diamond-dot painting.
Preceded in death by her father, Jean; son, Axel Jean Noreikis; brother, Ryan Eggerud; and nephew, Jaecob Eggerud.
She is survived by her mother, Diane Eggerud of Thief River Falls significant other, Ryan Garner; daughter, Brooke Eggerud-Garner of St. Cloud, MN; son, Joseph Garner of Bovey, MN; stepdaughter, Arianna Garner of Thief River Falls, MN; brothers, David(Rachel) Eggerud of McIntosh, MN, and Tom (Amy) Eggerud of Thief River Falls, MN; mother-in-law, Gail Garner of Bovey, MN; sister-in-law, Stephanie Eggerud of Thief River Falls, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in Thief River Falls at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.