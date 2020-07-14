Kathryn Jane (Wall) Johnson, 87 of Deer River, MN, passed away at home on July 10, 2020. Born April 1, 1933 in Ponsford, MN, to Irene (McGrane) and Victor Wall. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Minneapolis in 1951. Kathryn met the love of her life, Dennis Lawrence Johnson and they married on November 22, 1956. They welcomed their first son Steven (Eileen) a year later.
The couple moved to Tower, MN, where she gave birth to Richard (Cathy) and Kelly (Elaine) before moving back to Minneapolis in 1961, where their two daughters Lori (Joel) and Lee were born. Kathryn spent the majority of her career as a manager for Metropolitan Medical Center. She retired from the University of Minnesota in 1995. Kathryn and Dennis moved to their lake home near Deer River, MN, where they spent many happy years with family and friends.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, 5 children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, sister (Mary Lee Roop) and brother William (Bill) Wall.
The family would like to thank all who have called, sent cards, prayed, and provided food over the last several months. These acts of kindness did not go unnoticed and were very much appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center, 112 NW 5th St. P.O. Box 213 Grand Rapids, MN. 55744.
Funeral service Friday, July 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Deer River, MN, 11 a.m.; Visitation one hour prior at Carroll Funeral Home Deer River, MN.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.