Kathryn Ann Heinkel (Lena) 1961 - 2020

Kathryn Ann Heinkel (Lena) passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her home in Bovey, MN.
Kathryn was born in Fort Gordon, GA on December 25, 1961 to Edward Heinkel and Rebecca Hill. Kathy graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1980. She was a Journeyman Laborer at Casper Construction for 22 years. Kathy was a woman with a heart of gold.
She was preceded in death by her father Edward Heinkel; mother, Rebecca Hill; and maternal grandparents, John and Ardell Hill.
Kathy is survived by her son, Damian (April) Heinkel; stepson, Christopher Doty; sisters, Kristi Jo, Anita, Kathy, and Lisa; best friend and soulmate, Donnie Roberts; nine grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
