Kathlynn Ione Root 1930-2021

Age 90, lifelong resident of Bigfork, Mn. passed away on March 8th, 2021 while convalescing in Bigfork Valley Communities Nursing home.
Kathlynn was born April 3rd, 1930 to Clyde and Edna Greene, the fifth of eight children. Married in 1950 to Melvin Root a 60-year romance. Melvin and Kathy had 4 children and help raise 6 of her sisters’ children upon her death.
Proceeding her in death, husband Melvin in 2010 and son Randall “Randy” in 1978 and Richard “Ricky” in 2018.
Kathlynn is survived by son Ronald (Marsha) Root of Bigfork Mn. and daughter Marilyn (Robert) Gramer of Garrison Mn. 6 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Kathy will be remembered for being a caring and compassionate nurse for most of her life, owner/cook of Scenic Café, The Root Cellar and Loggers Supper Club all in Bigfork. And fondly referred to as Gramma to most the kids in the community. In her later years you could find her cheering on her Grandkids at a sporting event or trying her luck at the casino.
Services will be held on Saturday March 13th, 2021 at Grace Community Church in Bigfork at 1:00 pm.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.