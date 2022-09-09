Kathleen Peggy (Fixmer) Casper

Kathy Casper of Hill City, Minnesota passed peacefully on September 2, 20022 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Proceeded in death by (father) George Fixmer, (mother) Edna Fixmer (husband) John Casper.
Survived by sister Gloria (Fixmer)Garner.
She is survived by 5 children Michael (Lisa), Jeri (James) Deeg, Scott (Sue), Shelly (David) Waldham, George and numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchildren.
Kathy was a life time resident of Hill City where she worked for 14 years at Quadna Mountain as food & beverage manager. Then she and her husband John ran Hill Lake Resort & Hill Lake Café for several years. Kathy will be missed by family & friends
Memorial service will be held at Assembly of God Church in Hill City Minnesota on September 24,2022. Visitation at 10:00 service at 11:00 and lunch to follow.
The Family of Kathy Casper would like to thank staff of Diamond Willow Assisted Living & Essentia Health Itasca Hospice Grand Rapids for their kind and respectful care.
If you would like to honor Kathy, please consider donation to Hill City 4th of July Activates Fund donation to be sent to Hill City, Minnesota at City Hall
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
