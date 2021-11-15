Kathleen N. Simonson, 80, Grand Rapids, died Thursday, November 11, 2021, in her home.
Born October 4, 1941, in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Ronald and Katherine (Hill) Williams. Kathleen was a Grand Rapids High School graduate and was a former resident of Anoka County and St. Louis County. Kathleen and Peter Simonson were married on December 23, 1959, in Grand Rapids. She loved fishing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by her class of fifty-nine luncheon card club.
Her parents; her husband, Peter in 2019; her son, Ralph; and brothers, Don VanNepps and Clarence Williams preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Jamie) Laubach of Grand Rapids; grandchildren, Matthew and Ashley Laubach; and her sister, Margaret Olsen of Grand Rapids.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine.