Kathleen M. (Virden) Edminster 1952 - 2021

Kathleen M. (Virden) Edminster, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Essentia Health – Miller Dwan Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Kathleen was born in 1952 to Eugene and Audrey (Praught) Virden in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1970 and attended Itasca Community College and Bemidji State University. Kathleen was employed with Virden and Associates. Kathleen and Ronald Edminster were united in marriage on April 19, 1975, in Grand Rapids, MN. Kathleen enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, and long road trips, visiting family, friends, and new places. She was an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Virden. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughter, Kellie (Chad) Crowson of Grand Rapids; sons, Mark (Abbie) Edminster of Grand Rapids, Michael (Shauna) Edminster of Bemidji, MN; brothers, Gene (Pat) Virden of Eagle River, AK, Dennis (Kathryn) Virden of Burnsville, MN, Terry (Marlene) Virden of Minocqua, WI, David (Carol) Virden of Bovey, MN, Dan (Sheri) Virden of Grand Rapids; and eight grandchildren, Caden and Bella Crowson, Allie LeClaire, Declan and Maddux Edminster, Clara, Josette, and Victoria Edminster.
Visitation will be Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.