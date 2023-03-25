Kathleen E Nuccio

Dr. Kathleen E. Nuccio, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids, MN. 

Kathleen was born in 1949 in Hackensack, NJ to Luke and Dorothy Nuccio. She graduated from Paramus High School in Paramus, NJ. Kathleen continued her education at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey achieving a BSW; she received her master’s degree (MSW) at Fordham University, Lincoln Center, NYC, and earned her PhD in Social Work at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, where she won the Susan B. Anthony Award for her dissertation on pay equity. Dr. Kathleen Nuccio was a professor at The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, Augsburg College, Minneapolis, MN and retired from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

