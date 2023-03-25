Dr. Kathleen E. Nuccio, age 73, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids, MN.
Kathleen was born in 1949 in Hackensack, NJ to Luke and Dorothy Nuccio. She graduated from Paramus High School in Paramus, NJ. Kathleen continued her education at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey achieving a BSW; she received her master’s degree (MSW) at Fordham University, Lincoln Center, NYC, and earned her PhD in Social Work at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, where she won the Susan B. Anthony Award for her dissertation on pay equity. Dr. Kathleen Nuccio was a professor at The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, Augsburg College, Minneapolis, MN and retired from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Kathleen continued many activities and services in her retirement. She was a member of Spirit of Christ the Healer Catholic Community as well as Christ Episcopal Church, both communities of Grand Rapids, MN. Even in retirement, she continued to advocate for social and church justice, focusing on the vulnerable and the marginalized. She loved her home on Loon Lake with her partner, and was devoted to family and friends, especially her dogs.
Dr. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her partner in life and spirit of 36 years, Dr. Maria Annoni of Cohasset, MN; twin sister, Maureen (Madeleine Hiraga-Nuccio) Nuccio-Hiraga of Kapaa, HI; brother, Dr. Richard A. Nuccio of Oxnard, CA; nephew, Erin (Jordan) Nuccio of Willamette Valley, OR; and the many extended Annoni family members and friends.
A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held in the summer of 2023. Date is yet to be determined.
Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice, 1001 S. Pokegama Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744 or Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, 2222 E. Highway 2, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
