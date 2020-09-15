1925-2020
Kathleen Bailey, 94, of Minneapolis, formerly of Grand Rapids MN went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul MN.
Kate was born on October 11, 1925 in East Alton Illinois, to William & Opal Shampine. Her family moved to the Bigfork MN area where she met & married Jack Bailey. Together they raised ten children. The family moved to Grand Rapids MN in 1957.
Kate was a loving wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother. She loved fishing, reading, cooking, relaxing at the cabin, along with an occasional trip to a casino.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Jack, a son Randy ( Joan ), daughters Shelia, Judy & Merry.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Janet) of Andover, MN, Mike of Effie, MN, Rick (Diane) rural Bovey, MN, daughters, Nancy Bailey Young of Palisade, MN, Dwayne of Brooklyn Center, MN & Jill Bailey of Arizona. Along with 28 grandchildren & 21 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, September 18, at Grand Rapids Assembly of God, with visitation starting at 10:00 am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am.
Due to covid restrictions masks will be required.
There will be no luncheon served after the service.