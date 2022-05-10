Kathleen A. Zorman 1950-2022

Kathleen A. Zorman, age 71 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully in her home, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Kathleen was born in 1950 in Ely, MN to John and Roslyn Perko. She attend Vermilion Community College and then the College of St. Scholastica to obtain her teaching degree. While finishing college, she married Dale (Patty) Zorman also from Ely. Together they made their home in Remer, MN where they owned and operated Remer Oil Co. for many years. Later in life, Kathleen moved to Grand Rapids, MN. She absolutely loved living in her quiet, country home. For many years, Kathleen was able to find her passion for helping families in need by serving as Guardian Ad Litem with Advocates for Family Peace in Grand Rapids. She truly was loved by everyone who met her. She had an amazing sense of humor, was a great listener and even better advice giver! She made you laugh until everyone was in tears, her stories and memories were hilarious. She loved to cook, and everything she made was absolutely delicious. Kathleen was an avid reader, crossword puzzle solver, and sports fan. She loved animals and 90’s music; but really, she was best at being a mom, as she was both her daughters’ biggest cheerleader. Kathleen “Ma” had a heart of gold and will truly be missed by her daughters the most.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Kathleen is survived by her daughters, Cassie (Corey Haugen) Zorman of Remer, MN and Nicole Zorman of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Daniel (Elaine) Perko; special friend, Mark Ahonen; and grandson, Clayton Zorman.
A celebration of life will be set at a later date by the family.
