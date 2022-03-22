Katherine Taylor Dodge 1945-2022

Katherine Taylor Dodge, “Dodger” passed away March 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends following a struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). 

Born in Syracuse, New York in 1945, Dodge spent most of her life in Minnesota.  She’d lived in Grand Rapids since 1974. 

There will be no service. Gifts should be sent directly to the ALS Association.  A community gathering later this year will celebrate Dodger’s life in the arts. 

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. 

