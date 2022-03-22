Katherine Taylor Dodge 1945-2022 Mar 22, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Katherine Taylor Dodge, “Dodger” passed away March 19, 2022, surrounded by family and friends following a struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Born in Syracuse, New York in 1945, Dodge spent most of her life in Minnesota. She’d lived in Grand Rapids since 1974. There will be no service. Gifts should be sent directly to the ALS Association. A community gathering later this year will celebrate Dodger’s life in the arts. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Katherine Taylor Dodge Dodger Grand Rapids Minnesota Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Condolence New York Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.