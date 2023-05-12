Katherine Eileen Antrim 1946-2023

Katherine Eileen Antrim, age 76, passed away on May 6, 2023 at Sugar Brook Villa in Cohasset, MN.
Kathy was born December 9, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN. Kathy grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Kathy married Doug in 1964 and, through all of life’s challenges, they remained devoted to one another. Kathy and Doug had three boys and, when the boys got a little older, she attended nursing school. She worked as a nurse at the Itasca Nursing Home in Grand Rapids and then at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Kathy loved her family deeply and she treasured the time she spent with them. She loved without condition and generously gave of her time and talents to those she loved. Kathy was a strong woman that fought through all of life’s challenges with a quiet determination, a relentless devotion to her family, and a sense of humor. She never gave up and she was always in your corner….and you never knew what crazy thing she might do next! She will be deeply missed.
Kathy is preceded in death by her husband Doug, parents Vic and Hilde Wicklund, and brother-in-law Frank Dallas.
She is survived by her sons Wade (Ely), Troy, and Doug (Dondi); sister Gloria Dallas; brother Don (Char) Wicklund; grandchildren Kylie, Josie, Lindsey, Sara, Ian, Noe, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Jesse Lake Lutheran Church on May 16, 2023 at 2:00 pm with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Sugar Brook Villa and St. Croix Hospice for the love and care provided to Kathy in her final days.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.