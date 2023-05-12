Katherine Eileen Antrim 1946-2023

Katherine Eileen Antrim, age 76, passed away on May 6, 2023 at Sugar Brook Villa in Cohasset, MN.

Kathy was born December 9, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN. Kathy grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Roosevelt High School. Kathy married Doug in 1964 and, through all of life’s challenges, they remained devoted to one another. Kathy and Doug had three boys and, when the boys got a little older, she attended nursing school. She worked as a nurse at the Itasca Nursing Home in Grand Rapids and then at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.

