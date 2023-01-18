Katheen E. (Dorn) Nimlos 1944-2023

Katheen E. (Dorn) Nimlos, age 78, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Lilac Springs Assisted Living Center in Lake Mills.
Kathy was born November 5, 1944, to Marshall and Bethlyn (Green) Dorn in Minneapolis, MN. She moved to Eau Claire in 1946 and lived there until her Eau Claire High School Graduation in 1962. After graduation, Kathy attended Minnesota Bible College where she met her husband, John Nimlos. They married June 9, 1967, moved to Cohasset, MN, and later to Grand Rapids. Kathy’s joy was her family. She loved children and worked as a foster parent for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, painting, crafting, gardening, wildlife, and art. Her genuine belief and faith in God was displayed in her love for others.
Kathy was a blessing in the lives of those who knew her, loved beyond words, and will be missed beyond measure.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband John Nimlos, and her son-in-law, Kevin Vukasovic.
Kathy is survived by her daughter, Melanie Vukasovic of Marshall, WI: her son, Mike Nimlos (Kari Lee) of Blaine, MN: her daugher, Malonda Heinkel of Waterloo, WI: her sister, Phyllis Kyrola of Golden Valley, MN: her grandchildren, Burke Vukasovic (Aurora Figard), Baylee Vukasovic, Rachel Nimlos, Caleb Nimlos, and Chloe Nimlos: and many loved nephews and niece.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Rowe Funeral Home 510 NW 1st Ave, Grand Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset, MN following the funeral service. You are invited to share a special memory or condolences at https://www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com/obits.
To plant a tree in memory of Katheen 1944-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.