Katheen E. (Dorn) Nimlos 1944-2023

Katheen E. (Dorn) Nimlos, age 78, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, passed away January 14, 2023, at the Lilac Springs Assisted Living Center in Lake Mills.

Kathy was born November 5, 1944, to Marshall and Bethlyn (Green) Dorn in Minneapolis, MN. She moved to Eau Claire in 1946 and lived there until her Eau Claire High School Graduation in 1962. After graduation, Kathy attended Minnesota Bible College where she met her husband, John Nimlos. They married June 9, 1967, moved to Cohasset, MN, and later to Grand Rapids. Kathy’s joy was her family. She loved children and worked as a foster parent for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, painting, crafting, gardening, wildlife, and art. Her genuine belief and faith in God was displayed in her love for others.

