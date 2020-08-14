Kathe Lee Thompson, age 69 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Houston, Texas. She was born June 6, 1951 in Bangor, Maine to parents Joseph Leroy Thompson and Roberta Joanne Petrie.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved dog, Moose, with whom she is now united in eternity.
Kathe is survived by her husband, Wesley Wodahl; son, James Allen (Traci) Wodahl ; brother, Stephen (Linda) Thompson; sisters, Lynda Jo Thompson, Carla (Patrick) Wiswell; grandchildren, Michael James Wodahl and Abigail Elizabeth Wodahl; stepsiblings, Rebecca Bryan, Laura (Ronnie) Mims, John (Judy) Bryan, and Howard Stephen Bryan; dog, Minnie; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Harris Cemetery, Harris Township, MN. Rev. Todd Block will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home and Crematory of Grand Rapids, MN.
