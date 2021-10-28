Karen Mohagen 1954 - 2021

Karen Mohagen died Friday, October 22, 2021 at her home in Montevideo at the age of 67.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Salen Lutheran Church in Montevideo with Rev. Matt Philaya officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo and at the church for one hour before the service.
Karen Jean (Nyman) Mohagen was born April 27, 1954 at Grand Rapids, MN the daughter of John and Jeanette (Jackson) Nyman. She was baptized and confirmed in Coleraine, MN and graduated from Greenway High School in 1972. She attended Itasca Community College, then Moorhead State University, graduating with a degree in Business Education in 1976. Karen was united in marriage with Rick Mohagen, September 16, 1978 in Grand Rapids. They lived in Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, and Illinois, before moving to Montevideo in 1987. Karen worked as a substitute teacher in the Montevideo Public School system for over 20 years. She loved being a teacher and cared deeply about the kids. She was a Fiesta volunteer, a member of PEO and Salem Lutheran Church, where years ago she was active as a Sunday School Teacher. Karen enjoyed hosting family and friends in her home, crafts and decorating. Everyone who knew her well, knew she loved to shop. She shopped for Santa Anonymous for many years, but her favorite shopping was for her family and friends. Most of all though, she cherished her time with her family. She loved her boys and they sure loved their mom. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and her oldest granddaughters will always remember her as their “classy grandma.” Karen will be remembered for her energy, enthusiasm, and that warm, welcoming smile.
She is survived by her husband, Rick; three sons: Richard Mohagen III (and Heather), of Garfield, MN, Ryan Mohagen of Minneapolis, MN, and Peter Mohagen (and Kaci) of Duluth, MN; six grandchildren: Lillian, Layla, Richard IV, Jackson, Finnegan, and Audrey Karen; a sister, Mary Hepola of Grand Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and a sister, Janice O’Brien.
Those wishing to give memorials in Karen’s honor may consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ASPCA, Carris Hospice, or Santa Anonymous.