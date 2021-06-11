Karen Marleen Williams 1946- 2021

Karen Marleen (Larsen) Williams, age 74, of Frisco, TX, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born on October 22, 1946, in Grand Rapids, MN, to Lillian and Milton Larsen. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School, and after marrying and having three children returned to school to complete her undergraduate and master’s degrees. Karen had a successful career as a librarian for the City of Sachse TX, including serving as library director for 10 years. She loved spending time with family, playing cards with her five grandchildren, doing crosswords, and reading. Karen was a loving mother, grandmother, and dear friend to many who will be greatly missed.
Karen is survived by her son, Bart (Angela) Williams of Sanger, TX; her daughters, Marlys (Jeff) Williams of Lake Dallas, TX, and Dona (David) Trudgian of Carrollton, TX; and her sister, Marlys Larsen of Shoreview, MN.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bruce Larsen.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 13th at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery at 1:00 PM, officiated by Mary Shideler.