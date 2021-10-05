Karen Marie (Tonolli) Antonovich 1942 - 2021

Blooming Prairie H.S. 1960, Methodist Kahler School of Nursing 1963. Preceded in death by parents George and Stacia Tonolli. Surived by husband, Bob Antonovich (Calumet) married 8/28.1965; children, Kim M. Antonovich, Stacy J. Baumann (Scott), David R. Antonovich (Kimberly); grandchildren, Josie & Nick Baumann & Madilyn Antonovich. She is also survived by brothers, Paul Tonolli, David (Kathy) Tonolli, Robert (Linda) Tonolli; sister, Colleen (Art) Musselman; sister-in-law, Marge White; as well as numerous neices and nephews. Karen and Bob moved several times in the first years of marriage and settled in their current home in 1975. Karen worked as an RN in several MN hospitals, nursing homes, private duty, health insurance exams, MVNA and jobs outside of the medical field.
She loved to travel and visited most the the states (including Hawaii and Alaska) as well as 18 foreign countries. Karen was the heart and soul of her family, loved her grandchildren and always enjoyed family gatherings. Thank yous are estended to Drs. Wilowski and Harmon as well as the staff at the Cancer Center. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bethlehem Luthern Church, 16023 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, MN 55345. Visitation from 1 - 2:30 p.m., followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Masks are required for the service. Memorials preferred to the charity of your choice.