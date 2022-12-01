Karen Laura Hamilton 1941 - 2022

Karen Laura Hamilton, 81, passed away in her home in Duluth, MN on Nov. 24, 2022. She was born in Pine River, MN on June 26, 1941 to Fay and Lorna Hamilton. Karen was the oldest of six siblings and grew up in Backus, MN where she participated in many activities including being a member of the Backus Homecoming Court and member of the Baptist Church.

Karen lived in Grand Rapids, MN where she spent over 20 years working for the Dental Office of Dr. Lee Jess in Grand Rapids. In 1998, Karen moved to Duluth, MN to live with her partner, Dave Gongwer. During this time, Karen worked for the Salvation Army in Duluth as a bookkeeper until she retired at the age of 77.

