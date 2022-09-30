Karen Kay Sobey 1960-2022

Karen Kay Sobey, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
She was born on September 1st, 1960 to Gene Johnson and Irelene (Wedin) Lohman. She grew up in the Grand Rapids area where she raised her three children. She spent most of her adult life on the Iron Range and Grand Rapids. She worked in customer service, then as a caregiver before spending the last 12 years as an Environmental Service Technician at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
She was most happy spending time with family and friends, messing in her flower gardens, or helping others. She held her kids and grandkids closest to her heart. She loved the sunshine and hanging out around a toasty bonfire with family and friends. Friends and family often went to her for her loving, compassionate advice when they were feeling lost or hurt.
After learning she was terminally ill, she expressed excitement at the prospect of reuniting with loved ones already gone, but sad to leave the ones still here.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Irelene; stepmom, Kathy Johnson; brother, Gary Johnson; grandkids, Blake Stockwell and Madilyn Sobey; and daughter, Angie Sobey.
She is survived by her kids, Darryl Sobey (Ashley Kangas) and Trena (Jorge) Badilla; grandkids, Keagan, Aidan, Cameron, Josi, Dylan, Broadey, Abby and Carter; sisters, Marvella LeDoux and Judy Johnson; brothers, Mike Johnson, Doug Johnson, Gordy Johnson and Jim Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service on Monday, October 3rd,2022 at 4pm with a Visitation one hour before at United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Karen had a heart of gold and will hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew her.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.