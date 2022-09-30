Karen Kay Sobey 1960-2022

Karen Kay Sobey, age 62, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.

She was born on September 1st, 1960 to Gene Johnson and Irelene (Wedin) Lohman. She grew up in the Grand Rapids area where she raised her three children. She spent most of her adult life on the Iron Range and Grand Rapids. She worked in customer service, then as a caregiver before spending the last 12 years as an Environmental Service Technician at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital. 

Tags

Recommended for you