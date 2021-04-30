Karen Hursh Broten 1940-2021

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, Karen Hursh Broten, loving mother of four passed away at home at the age of 81.
Karen was born February 6, 1940 to Don and Hilma Hursh in Grand Rapids, Minn. Karen loved to go to estate and yard sales. She had a passion for gardening, canning and loved to cook and bake for family and friends.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sheri Merritt.
Karen is survived by her children Kenny (Pauline) of Wausau, Wis., Don (Jamie) of Camas, WA, Mark (Karen) of Ogilvie, MN; sister Gloria Danson Lea of TX; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dennis.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
