Karen Hjellming 1948-2022

Karen Hjellming, age 74, of St. Francis, passed away May 22, 2022.
Karen was born May 7, 1948 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Lloyd and Kathaleen (Bundy) Clafton. She was the oldest girl of the 13 children. She lived there until attending business school after high school.
Karen was married to Roger on December 26, 1967, who affectionately called her “Ace”. They shared nearly 48 years, raising a family of 5 daughters. They spent their years living in Coon Rapids, MN, Birnamwood, WI, and St. Francis, MN.
Karen loved country music and going to concerts. She loved her soaps and was a dedicated Days Of Our Lives fan since she was a young lady. A day spent going to yard sales and parks with a quick lunch was always a good day. The county and state fairs were a must. Trips to the casino were enjoyed also, in her later years. She loved to be on the go, and missed it when life slowed her down.
Karen was a dedicated homemaker who loved her family the most in life. She carried a broken heart for all those who hurt, sharing their hardships in life. She enjoyed sewing work from home, making doll clothes and later working for Sylvester’s when the girls were older. Karen loved her Cocker Spaniels and other dogs for company, and enjoyed looking out at the horses in the pasture. She considered them all good company. Her promotion to grandma and then great grandma was a blessing as the family continued to grow. Visits and gatherings with family were always important, even if they were a chaotic mess. She will be so greatly missed. We love you, Karen, Mom, Grandma, Old Grandma!
