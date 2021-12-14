Karen Elizabeth Lonson 1943-2021

Karen Elizabeth Lonson, age 78, of Cohasset, Minnesota, died December 11, 2021 at Grand Itasca Hospital due to cardiac arrest.
She was born in Hibbing, Minnesota in 1943 to Goodwin and Blanche Kolstad in 1965, she graduated from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis with a teaching degree in Mathematics. After teaching for many years, she was an accountant for over 20 years at Northwood Ford in Hibbing. She was an active member of both chapters of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in Hibbing and Grand Rapids.
Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years and 8 months, Lance; three children, Brent (Laurence), Leigh (Heidi), and Linda (Scott); five grandchildren, Alec, Emma, Max, Cooper, and Livia; and her third Golden Retriever, Tres.
As per her request, there will be no services - only a private” Celebration of Life” on the Margarita Villa Deck at her residence on Sugar Lake this summer.
Her last “Words of Wisdom:” “If you wish to remember me, do it with a kind word or deed to someone who needs you. If you do, I will live forever!”
Memorials to AAUW (Hibbing and /or Grand Rapids) or Animal Shelter would be appreciated.
