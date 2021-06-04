Justin J. Patnaude 1977 - 2021

Justin J. Patnaude, 43, Grand Rapids, formerly of Coleraine died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at home in Grand Rapids. He was born November 8, 1977, to Joseph and Brenda (Moran) Patnaude in Grand Rapids, MN. Justin graduated from Greenway High School with the class of 1997. He then completed a two-year program at Technical College. Justin was employed as a glazier for Anderson Glass. He was also a retired firefighter for the Coleraine Fire Department. Justin was a member of Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine, the Painters Local 182 Union, the “PLP”, and with camp Hang ‘em’ High. He enjoyed hunting, camping, riding motorcycle, hanging out with his buddies in his garage, and especially fishing. He Loved! Loved! Loved! his Ice Castle.
Justin is survived by his wife, Julie Patnaude, Grand Rapids, MN, children, Jennie (Cody) Moran, Cohasset, MN, and Nicole (Tyler) Croaker, Bena, MN, his parents, Joseph and Brenda Patnaude of Minneapolis, MN, his brother, John Patnaude, South St. Paul, MN, six grandchildren, Haila, Colt, and Knoxie Moran, Maci, Maddi, and MavRick “Maynard” Croaker, along with his nieces, Chloe and Scarlet, and nephews, Gabe, Reid, and Zach. He was preceded in death by his uncles, and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral services for Justin will be 12:00 pm, Saturday June 5, 2021, in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine. The Rev. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the noon funeral at the church on Saturday. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery of Coleraine. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com