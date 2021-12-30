Juneth O. Riste 1925-2021

Juneth Orpha (Johnson) Riste at 96 died peacefully on 14 December 2021 with her daughter by her side in Centennial, Colorado. It brings us peace to know she is with Jesus in heaven.
Born 21 September 1925 in Pelican Rapids, MN, she was the daughter of Olof Oscar Johnson and Julia N Jensen Ruud Johnson.
Juneth is a graduate of Pelican Rapids High School and also graduated in 1946 from Moorhead State Teachers College. She subsequently taught in Hawley and Hendrum MN.
She married Clayton Korman Riste of Hendrum, MN on 12 June 1949 at Ringsaker Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. Their first home was in Moorhead, Mn; then came Mora, MN and lastly moved to Grand Rapids, MN on Prairie Lake. After Curt started school, she worked for the middle school District 318 as a paraprofessional until retirement in 1995. She was involved in several groups: Zion Lutheran Church, Bridge, American Legion Auxiliary, Birthday, knitting, and the Sons of Norway. Juneth was a world traveler visiting her children, grandchildren and accompanying her friends. She loved her home with garden and the neighbors and friends who would come for coffee/tea. Many would describe her as having a kind heart of gold, accepting spirit, generous hospitality and a faith in the Lord Jesus. “How Great Thou Art” is her favorite hymn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clayton Korman; 3 sisters, Norma, Myrtle and Alma and a brother, Oliver Ruud.
Survivors include her children Cynthia K (Bill) Haynes of Centennial CO, Gerald O (Leanne) Riste of Pound, WI, and Curtis O Riste of Grand Rapids MN. Her grandchildren are: Laura Haynes, Stephen “Will” Haynes, Erik Riste, Scott Riste, Julie Riste Scovel, Lief Blom, Emmy Krueger and Eran Heike-Javoroski. Also, she has 10 great grandchildren plus numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service is planned at Zion Lutheran Church on Monday, 3 January 2022 at 11am with a reception to follow. Unfortunately, her daughter Cindy and family will not be able to attend and plan to have a Memorial in Grand Rapids in the late Spring 2022. Her ashes will be buried alongside her husband in Ft. Snelling.
Many thanks to those who have reached out with condolences and offers of help. Juneth will be greatly missed.