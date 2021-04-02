June J. Kent 1921 - 2021

June J. Kent, age 99, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
June was born in 1921 to Lester and Mildred Wilson in Hill City, MN where she grew up and graduated high school. She married Albert Kent on August 16th, 1947 in Duluth, MN. June was a charter member of the United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, MN and served as a lunch lady at Riverview School. She enjoyed playing bingo, poker and card games, and baking, especially her specialties, red velvet cake and banana bread. June loved spending time with her family and will be remembered for being an amazing matriarch.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; 5 sisters; 3 brothers; and granddaughter, Shelly Brooke.
June is survived by her daughters, Dianne Venema of Bovey, MN, Sandy (Jim) Tulek of Grand Rapids, MN, Nancy (John) Jimenez of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Kevin (Sharon) Kent of Warba, MN; sister, Glenys Eplin of Duluth, MN; 7 grandchildren, Mark Richardson, Lori Olson, Terry (Molly) Tulek, Abby (Broc) Siems, Jason (Elizabeth) Kent, Benjamin (Kayla) Lavalier, Brian Lavalier; grandson-in-law, Todd Brooke; 17 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and numerous relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Service at the United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastors Jim Crecelius and Marva Jean Hutchens to officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN immediately following the funeral.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.