June Bernice Ackerman 1941-2022

June Bernice Ackerman passed away on October 4, 2022, in Bloomington. She was born on January 3, 1941 in Cloquet to Claris and Gladyce Ackerman and was raised in Hill City. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Normandale Community College. Much of her career was spent as an administrative assistant in the Twin Cities. She also spent two years in Denver, CO with her childhood friend, Julie. She retired from NSP/ Xcel Energy.
June liked to travel and took multiple trips with her friends, Gwen, and Maxine. She was stylish, enjoyed music and took vocal lessons. June loved her family and enjoyed going back to her hometown to visit and make rosettes and other goodies with her mother. She adored Christmas. She and Maxine would festively decorate every inch of their apartment. They also volunteered to walk in the Holidazzle Parade several years. Her niece took June and Maxine to Hosanna Church’s Christmas concert in Lakeville for many years and it had become a tradition. June was a longtime member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. She volunteered at Fairview Southdale Hospital for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law Nancy and Richard Washburn and Marie and Larry Werner, and nephew Tim Washburn. She is survived by her nieces Charlene Washburn of Baltimore, MD; Melanie (Charles) Motchenbacher of Rochester Hills, MI and Lorraine (John) Hover of Phoenix, AZ and by her nephews Randy (Mary)Washburn of Hill City, Carl (Sharon) Werner of Minnetonka, and Eric (Ann)Werner of Bloomington. She is also remembered by her best friends Maxine Holien and Juliana Varner. A memorial service will be held in the spring in Hill City.