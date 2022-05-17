Julie Lynn Christensen 1966-2022

Julie Lynn Christensen, age 56, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Garland House, Grand Rapids, MN.
Julie was born April 26, 1966, at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, MN to Arnold and Delores Christensen. At the age of 2, Julie started going to organized special schools to begin her learning process. Moving from Minnesota to Wisconsin, Julie became involved in a Montessori method of learning where the parents did the teaching at the school and at home. Next, she started special education classes and summer school. Julie also learned to swim and loved it.
A move to Grand Rapids in 1978 involved classes in the middle school and Grand Rapids High School. She then moved to Northeast School and had a very progressive teacher who was instrumental in Julie participating with the high school activities. Julie had a great time with her boyfriend, Mark, at the prom. She graduated from Northeast School in 1987 then worked at ODC and in the community. After graduation, she moved into the “Homes” Program which later became NHS Northstar. The staff provided guidance, encouragement, and routine to help her live in their program.
Julie enjoyed cross country skiing, swimming, track and field, and bowling in Special Olympics program and made many friends, including Mary Ann and Bettina. She proudly lit the torch at one of the Minnesota State Winter Games at Quadna. Julie also loved traveling with her family, friends, and tour groups to the Grand Canyon, Grand Ole Opry, Sea World, Disney World, Graceland, Dollywood, and many camping trips. She enjoyed going to movies, out to eat, and playing bingo, coloring, painting, and participating in games with her special friends, Mary Ann and Bettina.
Though Julie had many health issues in life and spent time in nursing homes recovering, she made the best of her situation. She enjoyed the staff and the residents and showed her compassion as she made contact and helped the residents. Julie put many smiles on their faces. As Julie’s needs for help increased, she was moved into the Garland House and had three housemates and more staff to help her.
Julie was greeted in heaven by her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Arnold and Delores Christensen of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Todd (Melissa) of Rochester, MN; nephew, Andrew (Haley) Christensen of Portland, OR; niece, Kaylen (Ben) Margotta of Rochester, MN; two great nephews, Ari Christensen and Henry Margotta; aunts, Janice Iverson of Blaine, MN, and Janene Skinner of Colorado Springs, CO; uncle, Donald (Kim) Olson of Green Bay, WI; and many other relatives.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 12:00 PM funeral service. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Special Olympics, Zion Lutheran Church, or a place of your choosing.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.