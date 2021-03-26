Julie Ann Hill 1951 - 2020

Julie Ann Hill, age 69, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Grand Village.
Julie was born in 1951 to Harry and Wanda (Bonovich) Johnson in Walker, MN. Julie grew up in the Pengilly area and graduated from Greenway High School. Julie worked at her grandfather’s minnow business (Cline’s Minnows) in Hackensack and volunteered at Salvation Army and later the animal shelter in Coleraine. Julie enjoyed being a caregiver to two kids and loved taking care of other people. She enjoyed spending time with kids and her 7 grandsons.
Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Duane johnson. Julie is survived by her daughter LeeAnn (David Olsen) Hill of Grand Rapids MN; son, Jeremy (Lindsay) Hill of Grand Rapids, MN; 6 grandsons, Nik Hill, Ashton Hill, Jay Haugland, Damon Hill, Levi Hill, and Lex Olsen.
The family would like to send a huge thank you to the nursing staff at Grand Village and the care team at Essentia Hospice while they cared for Julie in her last few years battling heart failure.