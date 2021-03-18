Julie A. Dobbs

Age 39, passed away on March 12, 2021 at U of M hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by her loving family. Born Jan. 12, 1982 in Minneapolis, she later moved to Grand Rapids, MN where she attended school and participated in school sports and band with many close friends. She attended Minneapolis Business College and worked for the University of Minnesota. Julie and Rico loved to entertain and hosted many family and sports events. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Survived by her life partner, Rico Barrientez, Stepdaughters: Leora, Brittany, Nica and Angel. Grandchildren: Danicia, Ayla, Legend and Marcus. Father: Gary Dobbs (Jolene Miller). Mother: Rita Quesnell (Gary Way). Sisters: Jennifer (Steve Sykes) and Janelle Dobbs and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.