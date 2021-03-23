Judy May Lovdahl 1944 - 2021

Judy May Lovdahl, age 76 of Finland MN, died Friday March 19, 2021 surrounded by family.
Judy was born July 19, 1944 in Grand Rapids MN to Don and Alice Fraser. Judy graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1962. Judy graduated from the Itasca Junior College, Coleraine, MN in 1964. After college Judy married to Tom Lovdahl in June 20, 1964. They made their home in Effie Minnesota for 10 years. Then moved to Finland MN, where they raised their family. Judy worked at the Finland Co-op for 12 years then worked side by side with Tom in the woods for five years running the Hahn Harvester, then worked at the Wolf Ridge environmental learning Center until she retired in 2008. Judy was a member of the Unity in Christ church. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many people.
Judy is survived by her husband Tom of 57 years, children Todd (Dee), Dan (Theresa) and Anita (Scott) Peschges. Grandchildren Nate, (Jesse), Evan, Ethan (Alyssa), Nic, Wyatt, Teagan and Hailey. Sister Diane Puro Sister-in-law, Jackie Fraser and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Alice Fraser and her brother Jerry Fraser.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American kidney fund in Judy’s name at kidneyfund.org
Services will be determined at a later date.