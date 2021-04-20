Judith Sanger Walsh, age 77, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2021. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Florence (Osufsen) Sanger, her infant brother, William Sanger, and her cousins Hal Lamb and Bill Osufsen.
Judy was born in Deer River. She attended elementary school in Spring Lake and graduated from Deer River High School. After spending her early years raising her family and volunteering in the community, she became a small business owner. She also worked as the City Clerk in Deer River and in Bayport, MN before retiring due to health. In her later years, and having lived with the effects of Multiple Sclerosis for decades, Judy became a fierce and vocal advocate for individuals with limited mobility in Itasca County.
Judy will be missed dearly by her family, including her sister Sharon (Charles) Ott, her children, Terry (Steve) Otto, Patty (Ted) Bather, Tom (Jill) Uhde, and Matt Uhde, and niece and nephews, Lisa (Jeff) Ray, Chip (Angie) Ott, and David (Heather Cronin) Ott. She was a beloved grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Josh (Kristina), Laura (Adam), Peter (Abigale), Ben, Libby, Avery, Carrie, Elyza, Maliah, Christian, Ezra, and Levi.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Saturday, May 22 at 2:00 p.m. at Northwoods Chapel with a Visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family graveside service will take place at the Max cemetery at a later date.
