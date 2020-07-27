Born: 18 June 1938 Passed: 16 July 2020
Judith (Judie) Hubbard was born in St. Paul, MN. She married Ray Hubbard on May 28, 1999, and lived at “The Cabin” in Bigfork, MN, until 2019, when she moved to The Lodge in White Bear Lake.
She led a blessed life full of deep faith, family, cabin life and laughter. She shared many special memories with those closest to her — giggles with sister Karen Tero, spontaneous cabin visits from nephew Tim, and quizzing Keven in Bible trivia. She was also known for her artistic abilities, her listening ear, her welcoming spirit, her deep faith and her wise counsel.
She was able to find great joy and brought a boisterous spirit wherever she was. At the cabin, she thrived when orchestrating activities from “command central.” While living in White Bear, it was making friends (especially with staff ) and playing weekly poker games with “her boys.”
Her laughter and love for life will be missed greatly by so many she leaves behind. Judie is survived by children Kim Johnson, Mike (Theresa) Johnson, Lisa (Keven) Hubbard, Kim Barker, Kristi (Joel) Anderson, Kari (Dale) Juntunen, Kelli Hubbard, Teresa (Greg) Peterson and Vicki (Mike) Baumgartner.
She will also be greatly missed by grandchildren Sarah (Jeff) Romans, Christopher Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Kelsey Johnson, Sheila Johnson, Joshua (Tiffany) Johnson, Seth (Tracey) Johnson, Tess (Cassie) Johnson, Neil (Kari) Hubbard, Briana (Vince) McClaskie, Josh (Liz) Hubbard, Victoria (Ryan) Wilson), Joseph (Elissa) Barker, Natali (Jesse) Evans, Amarie (Matthew) Soderlind-Fischer, Kat Zierden, Erin (Josh) Korta, Ryan Juntunen, Kaila (Turner) Juntunen, Ali Juntunen, Brad (Dianna) Hubbard, Amber (Ryan) Neva, Sam Peterson, Luke (Michelle) Baumgartner, Brian (Claire) Baumgartner and Lindsey (Kyle) Loftus, Luke (Meghan) Hanagraaf and Paul (Krissy) Eberth, as well as 20 great- grandchildren.