Judith E. Johnson 1940 - 2023

Judith E. Johnson, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.

Judy was born in 1940 in Grand Rapids, MN, the oldest Daughter of James and Evelyn Neuman, and Stepfather, Walter Aune. She was the loving Wife of James Johnson; Mother of Pamela (Bruce) Beggs, Randy (Sherri) Johnson, and Paula (Tom) Frings; Grandmother of Ryan, Cherise, Siara, Savanna, Ben, Ashton, and Michaela; and Great Grandmother to Evan, Hazel, Zane, Laila, Leo, Ella, August, Austen, Graasyn, and Soryn.

