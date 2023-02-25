Judith E. Johnson 1940 - 2023

Judith E. Johnson, age 82, of Grand Rapids, MN died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.
Judy was born in 1940 in Grand Rapids, MN, the oldest Daughter of James and Evelyn Neuman, and Stepfather, Walter Aune. She was the loving Wife of James Johnson; Mother of Pamela (Bruce) Beggs, Randy (Sherri) Johnson, and Paula (Tom) Frings; Grandmother of Ryan, Cherise, Siara, Savanna, Ben, Ashton, and Michaela; and Great Grandmother to Evan, Hazel, Zane, Laila, Leo, Ella, August, Austen, Graasyn, and Soryn.
Judy has two Sisters, Joyce (Rich) Delich, and Jean (Bill) Toussaint. She is predeceased by Brothers, James Neuman, Jr., and Howard Aune. She also has many Sisters/Brothers-in-law, Nieces, and Nephews.
Embracing traditional family values, Judy honed her caretaking skills through active volunteerism with Camp Fire Girls, American Cancer Society, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, GRHS Class of 1958 Reunion Committee, Star of the North Skating Club, Grand Village Nursing Home, as well as nursing and medical secretary education. She was truly in her element crooning Christmas carols while wielding a lefse stick and planning her annual lutefisk dinner. She also enjoyed camping, gardening and most of all, her family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 AM funeral service. The funeral service will be livestreamed via St. Andrews Lutheran Church – Grand Rapids, MN
Facebook page and the link will go live 15 minutes prior to the 11:00 AM funeral service. Rev. David N. Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.