Judith Diane (Adams) Jackson 1943-2022

Judith Diane ( Adams ) Jackson 78, Grand Rapids, MN passed away on 07-12-2022 at the Garden Court Chateau Grand Rapids, MN surrounded by her children. Judith was born 09-15-1943 in Bigfork, MN
Survived by: Sons- Don (Len), Dwayne (Tammy), Corrie (Stacy) Stevens and Josh (Jenna) Jackson, Daughters- Diane (Dee) Stevens and Denise (niece) Henderson. Brothers: Dale(Donna), Dennis(Karen), and Greg Adams, Sister Bonnie(Adams) Jones Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and family members
Preceded in Death by: Parents Bill and Florence Adams, Sisters - Jane and Sandy, Brother Donny, Grandson Elisha Stevens and Daughter-in-law Calla Stevens
Visitation: July 21,2022 Assembly of God Church Ball Club. 10am preceding service Service: July 21,2022, 11am with lunch following, Burial: Kinghurst Cemetery Dora Lake following lunch
Judy married Don Stevens on April 21,1959 they were married 23 years, later she married Rod Jackson. Judy loved God, her Family and Friends, she worked as a Home Health Aide for many years her life always involved taking care of people. She loved her children and always put them above all else, Judy loved being outdoors, gardening, her flowers and walking outside when it was snowing, she loved the MN Twins and watching their games. Judy was a great cook and enjoyed cooking and baking goodies for her family and friends, she loved big family get togethers but holidays were her favorite time with Christmas being her favorite. Judy taught Sunday school and was in charge of the Christmas program for many years at the North Woods Chapel in Sand Lake.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
