Judith Ann Williams 1952 - 2021

Judith Ann Williams, age 69 of St. Cloud, Minnesota; formerly of Grand Rapids, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Quiet Oaks Hospice Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Judy was born in 1952 in Moorhead, Minnesota to Eugene and Joyce Fredrickson. She was a long-time owner of the Forest Lake Restaurant in Grand Rapids. She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and aunt.
Judy is preceded in death by her father; stepfather, Girard “Smitty” Smith; sisters, Vicki Wallgren and Cindy Smith; brothers in law, Chuck Wallgren and Larry Brion, and close friend, Michael Coleman. She will be greatly missed by her mother, Joyce “Mimi” Smith; daughter, Paula (Christopher) Stone; grandchildren, Toni, Michael, Rebekah, and Christina; siblings, Kathy (Larry) Lof, Mary Jo Brion, Jim Fredrickson, John (Deb) Fredrickson, Jennifer Wilhelm, Deb (Jim) Lee; multiple nieces, nephews, many other family members and friends.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery at 11:30 PM. Pastor Bill Arvan will officiate.
