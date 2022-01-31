Judith Ann Rasley 1948-2022

Judith Ann Rasley passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MN. She was born in 1948 to Donald and Mae Johnson in Duluth, MN.
Judy spent most of her childhood in Finlayson, MN and graduated from Finlayson High School in 1966. Judy was united in marriage to David Alleman in Kettle River, MN in 1967. They moved to Grand Rapids, MN and raised 6 children. She lived in Pine City, MN for several years before returning to Grand Rapids. Judith was married to her second husband Larry Rasley in 1999.
Judy loved reading and would often stay up late reading a new book from cover to cover and would often read it a second or third time. She loved listening to the Statler Brothers and old Finnish music. Judy was well known for her fudge recipe and often gave it for Christmas gifts. She loved spending time with her 13 grandchildren and had a special relationship with each of them. She was a member of the Eagles Club in Grand Rapids for many years. Judy was excitedly expecting her first great grandchild in March.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Larry Rasley; siblings, Donna Mae, Ralph, Robert, and Faye; and special brother-in-law, Godfrey “Bud” Alleman.
She is survived by her 6 children, Christa (Steve) Mostoller and their children Ryan and Brady, Grand Rapids MN, Chad Alleman and his children, Gabby and Mason, Cambridge MN, Shaun (Jennifer) Alleman and their children, Avery, Chloe and Alex, Pine City, MN, Kasey Alleman and his children Tyler and Dezirae, Tanya Alleman (Peter) and her children Kylea, Noah and Rhys, St Paul, MN, Cody (Alicia) Alleman and their daughter Cassidy, Grand Rapids, MN; sister, Sally Alleman, Grand Rapids; brother, Glenn Johnson, Finlayson, MN; many nieces and nephews; her late husband Larry’s children; and best friend, Becky Rychart.
Services will be held at a later date
