Joyce Watson 1919- 2021

Joyce A. Watson, age 101, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home at Brookstone Manor Senior Living.
Joyce was born in 1919 to Rollin and Daisy (Fergeson) Carlson in Kingston, MN. Joyce completed the 8th grade of school after taking a test to skip the 7th grade. Joyce married Clifford Peterson in 1942 and the two were married 37 years before his passing. Joyce then married Oral Watson in 1986. They spent nearly five years together before he passed away. Joyce was known for her cooking expertise and for having the best buns in Itasca County. Joyce was a longtime member of the Blackberry Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Preceded in death by her husbands, Clifford Peterson and Oral Watson; children, Sharon Geissler, Russell Peterson; stepdaughter, Lynda Watson; and step grandchildren, Christine and Diane.
Joyce is survived by her children, Merry (Dwight) Moody of Grand Rapids, MN, Merle (Peggy) Peterson of Hendersonville, NC; stepchildren, Curtis Peterson, Suzy Watson, Liz Watson, Leslie Reese; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time. A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to North Central Second Harvest Food Bank.
