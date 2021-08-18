Joyce Spawn 1925 - 2021

Joyce Spawn, age 96, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 in Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Joyce was born in 1925 in Duluth, MN to Alfred and Jennie Solberg. She attended school and grew up in Duluth, MN. On October 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Spawn in Duluth, MN. They made their home in Duluth, MN and St. Paul, MN prior to settling in Grand Rapids, MN. Joyce was a homemaker while she and Ken raised a family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church while she was living in St. Paul and later with Community Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Joyce was active with the American Red Cross and the auxiliary at Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN. She enjoyed puzzles, bingo, crafts, making sure people were cared for and thought of, and camping and traveling with her husband, Kenneth.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Jennie Solberg; husband, Kenneth; sister, Marilyn Solberg; son-in-law, Craig Foss; daughter-in-law, Susan Spawn; and great grandson, Mason Thomes.
Joyce is survived by three daughters, Loretta (John) Monson of Pine City, MN, Barbara Foss of Grand Rapids, MN, and Wendy Jo (Thomas) Nash of Somerset, WI; one son, Douglas (Kim) Spawn of Chisago City, MN; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Lloyd (Marge) Spawn; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Joanne Spawn;and many nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held Friday, August 20, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by the 11:00 Memorial Service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Lane, Cohasset, MN. Pastor Mark Peske will officiate. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Duluth, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.