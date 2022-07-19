Joyce Marlene Simonson, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN, formerly of Deer River, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in her home at River Grand Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.  

Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.   

Service information

Jul 30
Visitation
Saturday, July 30, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Libbey Funeral Home
520 NE Second Avenue
GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744
Jul 30
Service
Saturday, July 30, 2022
2:00PM
Itasca-Calvary Cemetery
1700 East Highway 169
GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744
