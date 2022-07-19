Joyce Marlene Simonson Jul 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joyce Marlene Simonson, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN, formerly of Deer River, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in her home at River Grand Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN. Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Joyce Simonson, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jul 30 Visitation Saturday, July 30, 2022 12:00PM-2:00PM Libbey Funeral Home 520 NE Second Avenue GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Jul 30 Service Saturday, July 30, 2022 2:00PM Itasca-Calvary Cemetery 1700 East Highway 169 GRAND RAPIDS, MN 55744 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Joyce Marlene Simonson Mn Grand Rapids Assisted Living Condolence Deer River Pass Away Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.