Joyce Marlene Simonson 1942-2022

Joyce Marlene Simonson, age 79, of Grand Rapids, MN, formerly of Deer River, MN passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in her home at River Grand Assisted Living, Grand Rapids, MN.
Joyce was born in 1942 to Kenneth and Kathleen Moey in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from high school in Anoka, MN. Joyce married Curtis Simonson on May 10, 1962, in Anoka, MN. Their marriage was an example of a couple that truly loved and shared life together. They lived in Anoka for a number of years, then moved to Sebeka for a short time, and then back to Elk River. They made their way up north to Pokegama Lake where they resided for 10 years, until their final home north of Deer River. They enjoyed many years together dancing, camping, and enjoying the great outdoors with family and friends. Joyce was employed as a bookkeeper for Lakeville Motor Express out of Grand Rapids where Curt owned his own trucking company until 1990. Joyce then went to work for King Elementary School in Deer River, MN where she worked as a custodian for 10 years prior to her retirement.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Kenneth & Kathleen Moey; husband, Curtis; daughter, Kari; brothers, Ronald Moey and Kenneth “Sonny” Moey, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include daughter, Kim (John) Lenz of Otsego, MN; son, Tony (Brenda) Simonson of Grand Rapids, MN; daughter, Jodi (Chuck) Grobove of Hibbing, MN; daughter, Heidi (Bill) Mayo of Watertown, SD; sister, Janice (James) Beltrand of Blaine, MN; grandchildren, Pam Lenz, Cory (Amy) Lenz, Joe (Mikey) Lenz, Curtis (Kaylee) Simonson, Cassidy (Cody) Vredenburg, Wyatt Simonson, Cindy Grobove, Angie Grobove, Noah Mayo, and Grant Mayo; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Olivia, Colton, Waylon, Bristol, Alice, Karmah, and Curtis.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the Libbey Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN followed by the graveside service at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN at 2 PM. Rev. Ty Rostvedt will officiate.
