Joyce Marie Steinhart 1931-2022

Joyce Marie Steinhart was born December 15th, 1931 at Bluewater Fur Farm on Deer Lake north of Grand Rapids. Her parents were Canadian and English immigrants, Russel and Hetty (Brocklehurst) Inglis.
Joyce considered herself lucky to spend her youth fishing and swimming the lake of changing colors. When not on the lake Joyce spent her time riding her horse, tending to her 4-H animals, and roaming the surrounding woods. She skied the hills and skated across the lake during the winter months, or curled up with a good book when the days were too cold to go outside. It was a child’s dream.
Joyce met Robert Steinhart in 1959 when, with a twinkle in his eye he stole her shoe outside a Grand Rapids café. Both laughed at the lark as she chased him down the sidewalk to retrieve it. Her girlfriend told her not to get involved with him but Joyce knew he was the one for her. In 1953 Joyce and Bob were married.
Joyce worked various jobs forming life long friendships with her “Meat Department” crew at National Tea. In 1972 she went back to college and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education. Her first and last teaching job was at St. Joseph Catholic School in Grand Rapids. She would often regale her family with tales of various classroom projects her students were involved with. She was especially proud of plays and visual arts projects, and school science fairs.
In her retirement Joyce and Bob enjoyed traveling and wintered with their daughter in New Mexico. When at home she continued her favorite pastime of reading in front of her windows that looked out over McAvity Lake.
Joyce is proceeded in death by her parents, husband (Robert), daughter (Mary Catherine Steinhart), sister (Ruby Howe), and brother (Harry Inglis). She is survived by her daughters Rose Steinhart of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Roberta Steinhart of Marcell, Minnesota.
Per Joyce’s request there will be no funeral. A private family service will be held at her favorite fishing hole and her ashes scattered there. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested and can be directed toward a charity of your choice.