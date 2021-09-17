Joyce M. Winston, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN formerly from Iron Mountain, MI passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Iron Mountain.
**Changed Date of Service from September 18** Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 12:00 PM at United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service.
