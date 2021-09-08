Joyce M. Winston 1932 - 2021

Joyce M. Winston, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN formerly from Iron Mountain, MI passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Iron Mountain.
Joyce was born on October 25, 1932, in Duluth, MN, the first daughter of Louis and Alice (Eklund) McDougall. She graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1950. At the request of a friend, she started writing to a young airman, Robert Winston, who was stationed in Japan. He wrote back and they continued to correspond with each other until they were married in Duluth on February 19, 1955. They were married for almost 64 years when Bob passed away on February 18, 2019. Joyce and Bob lived in Toronto, Ontario for a few years while he worked for Hanna Mining Co. He was transferred to Iron Mountain, MI in 1967 and then to Hibbing, MN in 1981. They then settled in Grand Rapids, MN. While in Michigan, Joyce worked part-time at the V.A. Credit Union for 8 years. After Bob’s retirement, they travelled to Hawaii with their girls and to Europe several times. They also spent many winters in Lake Havasu City, AZ.
Joyce was a loving wife and mother and wonderful caregiver to both of her girls, but especially to her second daughter, Diane, who had medical issues from birth. She loved her family more than anything.
Joyce was always very active in her church activities at Central Avenue Methodist Church in Duluth, Trinity United Methodist Church in Iron Mountain, and United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids. She served as president of the UMW, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir. She was also an active member of the Grand Rapids Women’s Club and Eastern Star for many years. Joyce loved to have friends over for dinner and dessert. She was a great cook and loved to bake. Her pies will be sorely missed by many. She loved reading, especially her daily devotions. Joyce loved puzzle books, sewing, knitting, and many other crafts. When she made something, she made it well.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; daughter, Diane, in 2015; and brother-in-law, Ron Sinclair.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Carol LaFave of Iron Mountain, MI; sister, Janet Sinclair of Burnsville, MN; special nieces, Elizabeth Sinclair, Susan Sinclair, and Carolyn Anderson; former son-in-law, George LaFave and his family in Iron Mountain; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
The family thanks DCH System, hospitalists Emma and Megan, and all the nurses and staff for the great care Joyce received in their care in Iron Mountain and OSF Hospice for their support and kindness during her last nine days. You will never be forgotten. They also thank Erickson, Rochon, and Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain for their services.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12:00 PM at United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00 PM memorial service. Pastors Jim Crecelius and Marva Jean Hutchens will officiate. Burial will be at Oneota Cemetery, Duluth, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.