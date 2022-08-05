Joyce Lorraine Brest 1934-2022

Joyce Lorraine Brest, 88, of Dallas, NC, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 18, 1934, in Itasca Co, MN, daughter of the late Harvey James Weller and Mary Rachel Moore Weller. Joyce was a member of Linden AARP Church, where she taught Sunday School, and a teacher of the Women’s Ministry. She enjoyed being the church sign changer. She retired from Long Brothers Roofing, and also was a former member of Victory Hill Baptist Church, Independent Tabernacle, and Rankin Lake Baptist Church. Joyce received a Bible Degree from VMBC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Brest; and several brothers and sisters. Joyce is survived by sons, Gordon Albert Brest (Terri), and William Thomas Brest (Sandy); daughters, Cynthia Jane Brest Burgess (Darrell), and Debra Ann Brest Connor (James); 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Doris Jensen. A funeral service officiated by Pastors Mike Lineberger, Ryan Corell, and Jeff Johnson, will be held 2pm on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Linden ARP Church - 205 S Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Linden ARP Church - 205 S Myrtle School Rd, Gastonia, NC 28052. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com