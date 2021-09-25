Joyce Kennedy, age 79, of Isanti, MN, formerly of Hill City, MN passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the University of Minnesota East Bank Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1:00 PM at the Assembly of God Church, Hill City, MN followed by the 2:00 PM funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences, visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
