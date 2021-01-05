Joyce I. Micheletti 1919 - 2020

Joyce I. Micheletti, age 101, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home.
Joyce Irene Randall was born on September 21, 1919 in Grand Rapids, MN to Lewis and Nannie (Brinegar) Randall. She was a 1938 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. Joyce married the love of her life, Alfred Micheletti, on October 5, 1941 in Grand Rapids, MN. The couple later moved to Texas where Alfred was stationed at Fort Hood. Along with raising her family, Joyce did a lot to help the war effort during World War II. She worked hard both inside and outside the home. She worked for Itasca County Social Services in the accounting department for a number of years, and also volunteered at Community Presbyterian Church. She was an excellent cook and she enjoyed gardening, and listening to and playing old church hymns on the piano. Joyce loved to dance and could out-jitterbug anyone.
Joyce was a self-proclaimed tomboy and had the strength to prove it. She impressed everyone when at eighty years old she helped build her daughter’s house. As she got older, she worked hard to take care of herself both physically and mentally. She walked a mile every day and spent a lot of time reading and playing cards. In her later years she also enjoyed watercolor painting. Among her many talents and hobbies, the thing Joyce cherished most in life was her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and enjoyed every moment she got to spend with them. Joyce also loved her Majestic Pines family. She was a member of the Grand Rapids Women’s Club and the Community Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, MN.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred Micheletti; brothers, Lester, Harold, Kenneth Wayne, Chester, Raymond, Robert Daryl, and Lawrence “Curly”; and sisters, Hazel and Darlene.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol (James) Slater and Nancy (Chip) Wagner; son, David (Joanne) Micheletti; grandchildren, Jeff (Amy), Jerod, Steven (Bri), Joe, and Karen (Mike); great-grandchildren, Mike, Christian, Landon, Crosby, Connor, and Vinny; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce’s family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful staff at St. Croix Hospice and Majestic Pines Assisted Living Facility for their kind and compassionate care.
Due to concerns with Covid-19, the family will be having a private service. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Community Presbyterian Church or Second Harvest Food Bank.
