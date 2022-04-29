Joyce F. Klev 1944-2022

Joyce F. Klev, age 77, of Cohasset, MN passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Autumn Lane Assisted Living.
Joyce was born in 1944 to Hiram and Grace (Mix) Daniels in Kego Township, MN, the youngest of three girls. The family farmed in Deer River, MN before moving to Grand Rapids, MN. Joyce married Delmar “Lute” Lutterman on September 12, 1961 and they had three girls, Robin, Reina, and Ronda “Missy.”
Joyce bought the Wreck-In / UFO Bar in 1978, was a proud co-owner of A. J. & Company Bakery in Grand Rapids, and ended her career by becoming a foster parent to many kids. What was most important to her was loving her three girls, her family, and cherishing her AA family, with whom she celebrated 42 years of sobriety. She enjoyed wild-ricing, fishing, racing powder puff cars, shooting pool, riding motorcycle, spending time with her family, her girls, and her AA family, and she especially loved teaching her grandkids how to be goofy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the First Church of God, 609 NW 4th Ave, Grand Rapids, MN from 2-4 PM. The family welcomes you to bring memories to share. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM that day at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN for those who wish to attend.
