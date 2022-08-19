Joyce E. Manion 1928-2022

Joyce E. Manion completed her journey on August 18, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her sister Madonna’s home, knowing how dearly she was loved by all of her family.
Born March 16, 1928, in Austin, MN, she was the daughter of Bernard and Eleanora (Strejn) Duffney. When she was eighteen, she moved to California where she spent the next 70 years. Joyce was smart, hardworking, had a wonderful husband, daughter and many special friends. She had a love of travel, was an excellent cook and enjoyed entertaining others. In 2016 she moved back to Minnesota to live with her sister Madonna. For the next 6 years they shared a beautiful sister bond, and it was a joy to see them together and talking about their childhood memories. They had many good laughs and special times together. Joyce had so much wisdom and taught us so many things. We were all so fortunate to have had her in our lives.
Her parents; her husband, William “Bill” Manion; her daughter, Lee; and a brother James “Jim” Duffney preceded her in death.
Survivors include by her sister Madonna Jenson; sister-in-law, Karen Duffney; nieces, Melissa Duffney, Shelley McCauley, Shannon (Marcus) Christianson, Tessie (Pat) Guyer, Megan (Dan) Andrews, and Jolie Nyberg; nephews Pat (Marie) Duffney, Tim (Tracy) Duffney, Craig (Mary) Jenson and Jim “Juice” Jenson; and great nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
A special thank you to Robert and Winter and the entire St. Croix Hospice staff for your kind and compassionate care of Joyce.
Per Joyce's request a private family service were held in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine.
