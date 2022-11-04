Joyce Carol Gravdahl
1945-2022
Joyce Carol Gravdahl, New York, age 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on October 29, 2022. She was born on April 25, 1945 to Clarence and Margaret York in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in Bigfork, MN where she worked babysitting and cleaning houses around town to make enough money to move to St. Paul after graduating high school in 1965. After moving to St. Paul, she got a job working on the line at Honeywell where she met her future husband, Jerry Gravdahl, who was a Quality Engineer. They were married for 53 years until his death on December 26, 2020. After adopting their oldest daughter, Jennifer, in 1972, she became a stay at home mom. She loved being a Mom, she was even a “2nd Mom” to all the neighborhood kids. After Jerry retired in 1999 they enjoyed traveling the country with their 5th Wheel; belonging to the Roven Rogues Camping Club. She was an excellent sewer and crafter. Later in life she belonged to the Quilting Club at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Park where they were life long members. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Anyone who knew Joyce, knew her love of family and her love for everyone around her. She was incredibly giving, she would do anything for anyone. We are going to miss her great big belly laughs, the love she had for all of us, her many talents, her kindness and so much more. You will never meet a happier, more caring, more loving person than she was. The world truly lost a special woman. Our hearts are forever broken. We would like to thank the staff at Crestview Memory Care in Blaine, MN for the excellent care Joyce received during the last 22 months. You all were her family.
She is survived by daughters Jennifer (Terry) Michael and Jill (Michael) Stiller; grandchildren, Zachary, Alexandra, and Samantha Michael and Brecken and Hadden Stiller; brother Robert York of Deer River, MN; Special Sister-in-Laws Delores Jones of Champlain, MN and Karen Mason of Pine River, MN; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and all “her” neighborhood kids. She is preceded in death by her loving, devoted husband Jerry Gravdahl; parents Clarence and Margaret York; brothers Thomas York, Clarence “Ted” York Jr, Donald York and sister Marianne Wihela; brother-in-law Richard Gravdahl; special brother-in-law Helmer “Bud” Jones; and special niece Diane Jones
Funeral will be on Friday November 11, 2022 at 11:00AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 West Broadway Ave Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. Visitation one hour prior to service. Lunch to follow. In Lieu of Flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association to end this terrible disease.
